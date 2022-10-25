Photos: See the 1776 Cast, Tom Hanks, Ato Blankson-Wood & More at the SING OUT FOR FREEDOM 2022 Concert

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) hosted the 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert on Monday, October 24th. Sing Out For Freedom featured performances and appearances by legendary singer/songwriter Desmond Child (Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Aerosmith), Academy Award nominee Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson, Dreamgirls), among others, and a special performance by Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer, National Book Award-winning author, poet, and music icon Patti Smith, who was also one of the evenings honorees.

See photos from the event below!

The Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert was established to shine a light on social injustices and civil rights issues through unforgettable, curated nights, featuring song, spoken word, and other performing arts. Other performers and presenters included comedian Alex Edelman (Just For Us), 2022 Tony-Nominee Shoshana Bean, comedian Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Tony-nominated actor Ato Blankson-Wood (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Slave Play), performer and founder of Broadway For Racial Justice Brandon Michael Nase, Kayla Davion (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), singer and co-founder of the Sing Out For Freedom concert Liana Stampur, actor/writer/advocate Maybe Burke, actor Tomás Matos (Fire Island), and America's Got Talent choir sensation Sing Harlem.

The evening also featured special performances from the cast of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning Broadway Musical, A Strange Loop, and Roundabout Theatre Company's current Broadway revival of 1776.

This 20th Anniversary event honored Emmy-nominated food expert, television host, executive producer and The New York Times best-selling author, Padma Lakshmi (Taste the Nation, Top Chef, and Tomatoes for Neela); singer, composer, and musician Shaina Taub; and music icon Patti Smith. Writer and performer Sarah Jones joined Busy Philipps as co-host of the festivities.