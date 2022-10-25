Photos: See the 1776 Cast, Tom Hanks, Ato Blankson-Wood & More at the SING OUT FOR FREEDOM 2022 Concert
The evening also featured singer/songwriter Desmond Child, Academy Award nominee Siedah Garrett and more.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) hosted the 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert on Monday, October 24th. Sing Out For Freedom featured performances and appearances by legendary singer/songwriter Desmond Child (Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Aerosmith), Academy Award nominee Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson, Dreamgirls), among others, and a special performance by Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer, National Book Award-winning author, poet, and music icon Patti Smith, who was also one of the evenings honorees.
See photos from the event below!
The Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert was established to shine a light on social injustices and civil rights issues through unforgettable, curated nights, featuring song, spoken word, and other performing arts. Other performers and presenters included comedian Alex Edelman (Just For Us), 2022 Tony-Nominee Shoshana Bean, comedian Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), Tony-nominated actor Ato Blankson-Wood (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Slave Play), performer and founder of Broadway For Racial Justice Brandon Michael Nase, Kayla Davion (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), singer and co-founder of the Sing Out For Freedom concert Liana Stampur, actor/writer/advocate Maybe Burke, actor Tomás Matos (Fire Island), and America's Got Talent choir sensation Sing Harlem.
The evening also featured special performances from the cast of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning Broadway Musical, A Strange Loop, and Roundabout Theatre Company's current Broadway revival of 1776.
This 20th Anniversary event honored Emmy-nominated food expert, television host, executive producer and The New York Times best-selling author, Padma Lakshmi (Taste the Nation, Top Chef, and Tomatoes for Neela); singer, composer, and musician Shaina Taub; and music icon Patti Smith. Writer and performer Sarah Jones joined Busy Philipps as co-host of the festivities.
Busy Phillips and Sarah Jones
1776 Cast
Deborah Archer
Sing Harlem Choir
Moulin Rouge Cast
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
The ACLU and the NYCLU hosted the 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert on Monday, October 24th. Performers and presenters included comedian Alex Edelman (Just For Us), 2022 Tony-Nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony-nominated actor Ato Blankson-Wood (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Slave Play) and more. See photos from the event here!
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Launches STUDENT SEATS, Providing Fully Funded Tickets to Students
October 25, 2022
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG has announced TOPDOG/UNDERDOG STUDENT SEATS, a program that provides fully funded tickets to public school student groups, allowing them to see a world-class Broadway production of one of contemporary theater’s greatest plays.
World Premiere of Erica Schmidt's LUCY to be Presented by Audible Theater in January 2023
October 25, 2022
Audible Inc. will present the world premiere of Lucy, written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt (Cyrano, MacBeth). Performances of the limited five-week-only engagement will begin Saturday, January 28, 2023 with an official opening on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Release First Joint Album SOMETHING STUPID
October 25, 2022
Broadway couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will be releasing their first joint album! Titled Something Stupid afer the 1967 Carson and Gaile song, the album will be released on November 18.
THE KITE RUNNER Will Launch North American Tour in 2024
October 25, 2022
Dramatic Publishing has licensed the Broadway production of The Kite Runner, and a North American tour is being planned for 2024. Tour cities, dates and casting will be announced. The Kite Runner will have played 17 previews and 117 regular performances on Broadway.