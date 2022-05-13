Photos: See Brandon Victor Dixon, James Monroe Iglehart & More at the 2022 SAY Gala

This year's SAY Gala took place on the first day of National Stuttering Awareness Week, running from May 9-15, 2022. NSAW was conceived to shine a global light on stuttering, a complex fluency disorder that touches over 70 million people worldwide, including 5% of all children.

Check out photos below!

Proceeds from the 20th Annual Benefit Gala will help SAY provide vital programming for kids and teens who stutter, including Camp SAY, Camp SAY Across the USA, Speech Therapy, Confident Voices, and Washington DC-based, SAY: DC. Past recipients of honors from the organization include Thomas Kail, Joe Moglia, Kelli O'Hara, Jay Badame & Linda D'Alessandro, Marcia & Bill Withers, and George Springer

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support, advocacy, and life-changing experiences for young people who stutter, ages 3-25. For over 20 years, SAY has offered comprehensive and innovative programs that address the physical, social, and emotional impacts of stuttering. Through summer camp, regional day camps, speech therapy, and creative arts programming, SAY builds a community of acceptance, friendship, and encouragement where young people who stutter can develop the confidence and communication skills they need to thrive. To date, no child has ever been turned away due to a family's inability to pay.