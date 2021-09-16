Photos: Sara Bareilles Stops By As WAITRESS Kicks Off National Tour Rehearsals!

Rehearsals are in full swing for the national tour of Waitress, the hilarious hit Broadway musical from Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles (Girls5Eva, composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), based on Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture.

Sara had a chance to meet with Jisel Soleil Ayon and talk to her about "What Baking Can Do" as Jisel heads out as Jenna on the national tour of Waitress! Sara also visited with the leading ladies during their rehearsals in New York and shared her excitement for the cast to return to the road -- "It is thrilling to know that the tour is filled with such incredible artists, and I can't wait for them to bring the warmth, heart and resilience baked into the story of Waitress to audiences all over the country."

The Waitress cast will be led by Jisel Soleil Ayon (Jenna), Kennedy Salters (Becky) and Gabriella Marzetta (Dawn) with David Socolar (Dr. Pomatter), Brian Lundy (Ogie), Shawn W. Smith (Earl), Richard Coleman (Cal), and Michael R. Douglass (Joe). The ensemble includes Elvie Ellis, Stephanie Feeback, Brett Hennessey Jones, Andrew Burton Kelley, Olivia London, Vanessa Magula, José Monge, Kelly Prendergast, Zoë Brooke Reed, Julia Rippon, and Woody White.