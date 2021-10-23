Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIX the Musical
Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Photos: SIX Welcomed Governor Kathy Hochul to the Queendom

pixeltracker

The governor attended the show last night, as well as gave a speech.

Oct. 23, 2021  

Last night, the theme of the evening truly was the power of women when SIX, the hit show about Henry III's SIX wives taking their stories back, was attended by New York's governor Kathy Hochul. After the show, Governor Hochul took to the stage and gave a speech to the audience:

"Welcome to the Queendom of New York! I am here just to tell you how grateful I am that you are here, that we are coming back, and to start spreading the news that Broadway is back, and we are here to celebrate! What better place to come and to celebrate women power than with the Queens! Enjoy the show, tell all your friends that we are open, and we love New York!"

You can find video of the speech Governor Hochul made, as well as backstage photos of the governor & the Broadway cast of SIX below:

Photo Credit: Aysia Marotta

SIX
Cast of SIX & Governor Kathy Hochul

SIX
Cast of SIX & Governor Kathy Hochul


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

From This Author Gigi Gervais