Photos: SIX Welcomed Governor Kathy Hochul to the Queendom

Last night, the theme of the evening truly was the power of women when SIX, the hit show about Henry III's SIX wives taking their stories back, was attended by New York's governor Kathy Hochul. After the show, Governor Hochul took to the stage and gave a speech to the audience:

"Welcome to the Queendom of New York! I am here just to tell you how grateful I am that you are here, that we are coming back, and to start spreading the news that Broadway is back, and we are here to celebrate! What better place to come and to celebrate women power than with the Queens! Enjoy the show, tell all your friends that we are open, and we love New York!"

You can find video of the speech Governor Hochul made, as well as backstage photos of the governor & the Broadway cast of SIX below:

Raising up the roof, till we break the glass ceiling! ?? Can we get some crowns in the comments for the FIRST WOMAN GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK @GovKathyHochul? #BroadwayIsBack pic.twitter.com/jwlLzSaRZS - SIX on Broadway ? (@SixBroadway) October 23, 2021

Photo Credit: Aysia Marotta