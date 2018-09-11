Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award winner Carole Shelley, who passed away on Friday, August 31 at age 79. Take a moment to remember the legendary star with a look back at some of her recent appearances.

Carole Shelley was last seen in the Broadway production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Previously, she was seen in Billy Elliot, for which she earned a Tony Award Nomination.

In 2003, Shelley created the role of Madame Morrible in the original Broadway cast of the musical Wicked, a role which she later reprised in the show's national touring company in 2005 and in 2006 in the Chicago production

Other Broadway credits include Cabaret, Show Boat, The Odd Couple, The Miser, Stepping Out (Tony Award nomination), Noises Off, The Elephant Man (Tony Award), Hay Fever, The Norman Conquests (LADCC Award), Absurd Person Singular (Tony Award nomination), and Loot.

Shelley is also well-known for lending her voice to the Disney animated movies Hercules, The Aristocats, and Robin Hood. Her extensive film and television credits include "Frasier," "Gabby," Coconut Downs," The Cosby Show," "The Odd Couple," Road to Wellville, Devlin, The Super, Quiz Show, and Bewitched.

The Committee of Theatre Owners has decided to dim the lights of The Gershwin Theatre, The Walter KerrTheatre, The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, and The Imperial Theatre in her memory on Wednesday, September 5 at exactly 6:45pm for one minute.

