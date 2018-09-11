Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley

Sep. 11, 2018  

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award winner Carole Shelley, who passed away on Friday, August 31 at age 79. Take a moment to remember the legendary star with a look back at some of her recent appearances.

Carole Shelley was last seen in the Broadway production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Previously, she was seen in Billy Elliot, for which she earned a Tony Award Nomination.

In 2003, Shelley created the role of Madame Morrible in the original Broadway cast of the musical Wicked, a role which she later reprised in the show's national touring company in 2005 and in 2006 in the Chicago production

Other Broadway credits include Cabaret, Show Boat, The Odd Couple, The Miser, Stepping Out (Tony Award nomination), Noises Off, The Elephant Man (Tony Award), Hay Fever, The Norman Conquests (LADCC Award), Absurd Person Singular (Tony Award nomination), and Loot.

Shelley is also well-known for lending her voice to the Disney animated movies Hercules, The Aristocats, and Robin Hood. Her extensive film and television credits include "Frasier," "Gabby," Coconut Downs," The Cosby Show," "The Odd Couple," Road to Wellville, Devlin, The Super, Quiz Show, and Bewitched.

The Committee of Theatre Owners has decided to dim the lights of The Gershwin Theatre, The Walter KerrTheatre, The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, and The Imperial Theatre in her memory on Wednesday, September 5 at exactly 6:45pm for one minute.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley attending the BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical Meet & Greet the Press at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Kisha Howard ( Gypsy Robe Winner ) with Carole Shelley and Cast Members Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for the New Broadway Musical, WICKED ( The Untold Story of the Witches Of Oz ), at the Gershwin Theatre in New York City. October 30, 2003.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley and Kisha Howard (Gypsy Robe Winner) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for the New Broadway Musical, WICKED ( The Untold Story of the Witches Of Oz ), at the Gershwin Theatre in New York City. October 30, 2003.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley and Kisha Howard (Gypsy Robe Winner) Attending the Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for the New Broadway Musical, WICKED ( The Untold Story of the Witches Of Oz ), at the Gershwin Theatre in New York City. October 30, 2003.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley attending the " BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical " Meet & Greet the Press at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City. July 28, 2008.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
David Alvarez, Haydn Gwynne, Kiril Kulish, Greg Jbara, Trent Kowalik & Carole Shelley attending the BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical Meet & Greet the Press at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City..July 28, 2008.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
David Alvarez, Haydn Gwynne, Kiril Kulish, Greg Jbara, Trent Kowalik, Carole Shelley & Santino Fontana.attending the BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical Meet & Greet the Press at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
David Alvarez, Frank Dolce, Haydn Gwynne, Kiril Kulish, Greg Jbara, Trent Kowalik, Carole Shelley & Santino Fontana attending the BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical Meet & Greet the Press at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley attending the Opening Night After Party for BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical in New York City. November 13, 2008.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley attending the Opening Night After Party for BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical in New York City. November 13, 2008.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley attending "Defying Inequality: The Broadway Concert " A Celebrity Benefit for Equal Rights" at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City. February 23, 2009.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley attending "Defying Inequality: The Broadway Concert " A Celebrity Benefit for Equal Rights" at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City. February 23, 2009.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley attending the American Theatre Wing's 2009 Tony Award Meet the Nominees Press Reception at the Millenium Hotel in New York City. May 6, 2009.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley attending the American Theatre Wing's 2009 Tony Award Meet the Nominees Press Reception at the Millenium Hotel in New York City. May 6, 2009.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley arriving at the 63rd Annual Antoinette Perry Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, 2009.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Carole Shelley arriving at the 63rd Annual Antoinette Perry Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, 2009.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Leah Hocking, Trent Kowalik, Hadyn Gwynne, Gregory Jbara, Carole Shelley, Santino Fontana & the ensemble cast.during the "Billy Elliot - The Musical" Opening Night Performance Curtain Call at the Imperial Theatre in New york City..November 13, 2008.

Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
Leah Hocking, Trent Kowalik, Hadyn Gwynne, Gregory Jbara, Carole Shelley, Santino Fontana & the ensemble cast during the "Billy Elliot - The Musical" Opening Night Performance Curtain Call at the Imperial Theatre in New york City. November 13, 2008.

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
  • Up On The Marquee: BERNHARDT/HAMLET Arrives on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Jennifer Simard Debuts 'Stigma' at the Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42
  • FREEZE FRAME: Neil Simon Memorial Tribute Set Up Outside the Neil Simon Theatre
  • Up On The Marquee: THE NAP Arrives on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       