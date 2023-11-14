Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit

See photos of Hayley Kiyoko, Cheyenne Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, and more!

By: Nov. 14, 2023

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) held their 21st Annual “Sing Out For Freedom” benefit concert last night at the NYU Skirball Center (566 LaGuardia Place), where they honored entertainer and recording artist Peppermint (Hulu’s Fire Island, OUTtv’s “Call Me Mother”), who received The Michael Friedman Freedom Award. Tony and Emmy Award-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot, Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show”) hosted the evening’s festivities.

See photos below!

The evening featured a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Peppermint, Michelle Buteau, Alexis Michelle, Hayley Kiyoko, Cheyenne Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Michelle Buteau, Pia Toscano, VINCINT, Liana Stampur, Erich Bergen, and more. 

“Sing Out For Freedom” was established to shine a light on social injustices and civil rights issues through an unforgettable, curated night, featuring song, spoken word, and other performing arts.

This year’s theme was “Sing Out for Freedom: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Fabulous” and highlighted the NYCLU’s work to protect all New Yorkers from discrimination, including working with New Yorkers for Equal Rights to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and work with the ACLU Drag Defense Fund to defend LGBTQ+ Rights.

The “Sing Out For Freedom” concert event was created to highlight social injustices and civil rights issues through song, spoken word, and other performing arts. Each year, artists illuminate the NYCLU and the ACLU’s wins for civil rights and liberties and the struggles that must continue. Past participants have included Tom Hanks, Patti Smith, Padma Lakshmi, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Kushner, Laura Benanti, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Michael Friedman, Ben Platt, Tonya Pinkins, Lindsay Mendez, Lena Hall, Gavin Creel, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Benj Pasek. 

“Sing Out For Freedom” was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. For more information, visit www.singoutforfreedom.com

The 21st Annual “Sing Out for Freedom” benefit concert was Produced by 6W Entertainment and Executive Produced by Ari Conte, with Direction by Erich Bergen and Musical Direction by Emmy Winner and Grammy Nominee, Michael J. Moritz Jr.

Photo credit: Amber Yang

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Peppermint

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Peppermint

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Alexis Michelle

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Alexis Michelle

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Cheyenne Jackson

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Cheyenne Jackson

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Cheyenne Jackson, Peppermint, and Alexis Michelle

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Donna Lieberman

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Erich Bergen

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Hayley Kiyoko

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Michelle Buteau

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Michelle Buteau, Peppermint, and Alexis Michelle

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
NYCLU's 2023 Artist Ambassador Program

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Pia Toscano

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Pia Toscano

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Pia Toscano

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Taylor Iman Jones and the NYCLU Artist Ambassador Program

Photos: Peppermint Honored at 21st Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit
Taylor Iman Jones



