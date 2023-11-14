Photos: Patti LuPone Joins Hillary Clinton for Live Taping of YOU AND ME BOTH Podcast at Symphony Space

See photos from a live conversation at Symphony Space between former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and legendary artist Patti LuPone –– the first-ever live installment of “You and Me Both,” Clinton’s award-winning iHeartPodcast. The evening was emceed by writer and comedian Amber Ruffin.

In the wide-ranging conversation, LuPone commented on the state of New York theater and if she will ever return to Broadway – then the two discussed why Clinton signed on to produce the upcoming show Suffs, and much more. LuPone then graced the audience with a live performance of “Make Someone Happy.”

Later, in a Q&A segment led by Amber Ruffin, LuPone commented on why actress Aubrey Plaza was living with her in New York alongside her Broadway debut, and said she did in fact do Plaza’s laundry –– and made her soup.

Listen to the full conversation on an upcoming episode of “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton”, airing November 21. “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.