Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, Mariska Hargitay, and Hilary Swank Backstage!

The strictly limited run of PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch is in performances until February 4th, 2024 on Broadway.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

A special Saturday Night on Broadway! The Music Box Theatre was graced by multiple celebrities on Saturday Night for the performance of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch. Alicia Keys, Angela Bassett, Mariska Hargitay, and Hilary Swank all took in the performance and then greeted the cast, led by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kara Young, backstage after the show. See photos from their visit below!

Here are just some of the VIPs that have made their way to the Music Box Theatre to see the New York Times Critics' Pick:

Common, Chris Rock, Kate Hudson, Denzel Washington, Bryan Cranston, Lil Rel Howery, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Spike Lee, Tina Knowles, Anna Wintour, Edward Norton, John David Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alicia Silverstone, Anika Noni Rose, Bill Irwin, Billy Porter, Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter, Corey Hawkins, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, Sherri Shepard, Debbie Allen, Emmy Rossum, Forest Whitaker, Jeremy Pope, Josh Gad, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Keith David, Michael Urie, Michel Kors, Naturi Naughton, Nnamdi Asomugha, Stephanie Hsu, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Tasha Smith, Edie Falco, Josh Gad, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Tyler James Williams, Todrick Hall, and more!

The strictly limited run of PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch is in performances until February 4th, 2024 on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Purlie Victorious
Hilary Swank, Leslie Odom, Jr., Mariska Hargitay

Purlie Victorious
Angela Bassett and the cast of Purlie Victorious

Purlie Victorious
Billy Eugene Jones, Alicia Keys

Purlie Victorious
Billy Eugene Jones, Angela Bassett

Purlie Victorious
Alicia Keys, Kara Young

Purlie Victorious
Mariska Hargitay

Purlie Victorious
Alicia Keys, Leslie Odom, Jr., Angela Bassett

Purlie Victorious
Willa Bost

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr., Angela Bassett

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr., Angela Bassett

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr., Angela Bassett

Purlie Victorious
Alicia Keys, Jay O. Sanders

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr., Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Alicia Keys, Willa Bost

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr., Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Alicia Keys

Purlie Victorious
Alicia Keys, Leslie Odom, Jr., Angela Bassett

Purlie Victorious
Alicia Keys, Leslie Odom, Jr., Angela Bassett

Purlie Victorious
Vanessa Bell Calloway, Alicia Keys

Purlie Victorious
Leslie Odom, Jr., Alicia Keys

Purlie Victorious
Alicia Keys, Angela Bassett

Purlie Victorious
Alicia Keys, Leslie Odom, Jr.

Purlie Victorious
Mariska Hargitay, Leslie Odom, Jr.




