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Photos: PUBLIC CHARGE Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

The cast of Public Charge includes Deirdre Madigan, Marinda Anderson, Dan Domingues, Zabryna Guevara, and more.

By: Mar. 26, 2026
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Just last night, The Public Theater celebrated the world premiere of Public Charge, a new play based on true events written by former United States Ambassador Julissa Reynoso and award-winning playwright Michael J. Chepiga and directed by Tony Award winner Doug Hughes.

Following Reynoso’s real-life adventures in immigration, diplomacy, espionage, and politics, Public Charge is drawn from her experience as Ambassador and working in the State Department under Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Public Charge began performances in The Public’s Newman Theater on Thursday, March 12 and has been extended through Sunday, April 12.

The complete cast of PUBLIC CHARGE includes Marinda Anderson (Cheryl Mills), Nate Betancourt (Ensemble/Understudy), Maggie Bofill (Josefina Vidal/Others), John J. Concado (Consular Officer/Vincent), Dan Domingues (Ricardo Zuniga), Zabryna Guevara (Julissa Reynoso), Yesenia Iglesias (Ensemble/Understudy), Paco Lozano (Ensemble/Understudy), Nairoby Otero (Ensemble/Understudy), Armando Riesco (Bruno Rodriguez/Others), Al Rodrigo (Bolaños/Mujica/Others), and Deirdre Madigan (Judy Gross).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



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