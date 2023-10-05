Photos: Original PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Alan Alda Visits Broadway Revival Cast

On Thursday, September 28th, legendary actor Alan Alda visited the cast of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch at the Music Box Theatre. Alda was a part of the original Broadway cast of Ossie Davis’ iconic play which premiered on Broadway in 1961 at the Cort Theatre (now the James Earl Jones Theatre), directed by Howard Da Silva, and starred Ossie Davis as “Purlie Victorious Judson” and his wife and frequent collaborator, Ruby Dee as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins.”

See photos below!



Alda shared stories with the current cast about working with Ossie and Ruby and what is was like to originate the role of “Charlie Cotchipee” in Purlie Victorious, currently played on Broadway by Noah Robbins.



Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch officially opened at The Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.) on Wednesday, September 27 to critical acclaim. The 95-minute play returns to Broadway after 60 years, alive with love, rage, humor, and grace. The Pulitzer Prize finalist, written by the legendary Ossie Davis, is helmed by Tony Award®-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Topdog/Underdog.)