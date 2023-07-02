Photos: NYC Drag Queens Sing Showtunes To Seniors at Inspīr Carnegie Hill

The residents of Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a luxury senior living community operated by Maplewood Senior Living, were in for a special treat this June as NYC drag queens Evita Loca and Sutton Lee Seymour brought Broadway right to their home, performing their signature ‘Drag Roulette’ in an unforgettable Pride month concert.

Their 45-minute live performance included singing, comedy, live piano, and ample opportunities for audience participation, followed by a reception in Inspīr’s lobby where residents enjoyed a rainbow-layered Pride cake and photo opportunities with the performers.

Audience members were given the opportunity to draw names and songs out of a hat, resulting in hilarious combinations of showtunes sung in the voices of Judy Garland, Liza Minelli, Barbra StreiseandStreisand, and other gay icons. From “I Love You Baby” and “Get Happy” to “Over the Rainbow,” residents sang along in joyful chorus with the performers, demonstrating the power of music to inspire community and even resurface positive memories in those experiencing memory loss. In a play on words referencing the community’s name, Sutton Lee Seymour remarked: “This might not be Carnegie Hall—but you all are sure making me feel like Judy Garland.”

At the conclusion of the performance, the Queens took a moment to reflect on the current conversation surrounding drag in the United States, sharing with residents what drag has meant to them. “Drag has been in my life forever,” said Miss Evita Loca, “and life is more fun with a little sparkle.” As she finished a powerful rendition of “I Am What I Am” by Gloria Gaynor, the audience applauded and cheered, showing that that age is no barrier to experiencing the magic of drag and the love and inclusivity it stands for.

The Pride concert is one of many events hosted by Inspīr Carnegie Hill to bring residents together, create shared experiences and promote both mental and physical wellness. The community regularly offers exceptional programming in the arts, entertainment, cultural, and educational spaces. “These events mark the difference between simply living and living life to the fullest,” said Evan Rossi, Director of Resident Experience at Inspīr Carnegie Hill. “We love to see our residents engaging in new experiences and know how much they look forward to these events.” Inspīr’s track record of high-quality programming also includes a “Broadway through the Decades” series with Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller and nine-time Tony Award-winning producer and Theater Hall of Fame inductee Manny Azenberg.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill offers a range of care experiences for older adults, including assisted living, enhanced care, and memory care.

