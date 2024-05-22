Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB

The benefit reading took place at Theatre Row on May 17, 2024. 

By: May. 22, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Twenty Nine Hour Venture have shared first look photos of the development of the new play, SHAME BOMB by Ed Clark, directed by Chari Arespacochaga. The benefit reading took place at Theatre Row on May 17, 2024. 

SHAME BOMB starred Ilda Mason (Spielberg’s West Side Story), Jevon Donaldson (CBS’s The Equalizer), Jeffrey Grover (FX/Hulu’s Feud: Capote’s Women), Jacqueline Sydney (MCC Theater’s A Funny Thing Happened…), and Almeria Campbell (The Public Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun) with stage directions read by Jenna Rose Young and stage management by Megan Hawk.

In association with NewYorkRep, The Twenty Nine Hour Venture held a talkback following the performance. The talkback surrounded how theatre influences change in society and supports important missions such as gun law reform. JV Mercanti moderated the discussion, with the panel including the playwright, director, members of the cast, and representatives from The Brady CenterMarch for Our Lives, and NewYorkRep

In the colorful and quirky SHAME BOMB, a grieving President and his scheming Chief of Staff push for gun law reform after the First Lady is shot in a quail hunting accident. Will the glitchy android lover who consoles the widowed President help or hinder the cause? Within the political tapestry of this comedic piece, we find grief inspires activism, absurdity, and unexpected camaraderie among unlikely allies. 

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland. 

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Ilda Mason, Chari Arespacochaga, Jevon Donaldson

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Chari Arespachochaga, JV Mercanti

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Megan Hawk

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Jevon Donaldson, Jeffrey Grover

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Ilda Mason, Almeria Campbell, Jacqueline Sydney

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Ilda Mason

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Jevon Donaldson

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Jenna Rose Young and Cast of SHAME BOMB

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Almeria Campbell, Jeffrey Grover

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Cast of SHAME BOMB

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Jevon Donaldson, Almeria Campbell, Ilda Mason

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
SHAME BOMB Cast and Creative Team

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Jevon Donaldson, Almeria Campbell, Ilda Mason

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Playwright Ed Clark

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Cast of SHAME BOMB

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Talkback Participants

Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB
Jeffrey Grover


Vote Sponsor


Videos