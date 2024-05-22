Photos: Look Inside The Twenty Nine Hour Venture's Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB

The Twenty Nine Hour Venture have shared first look photos of the development of the new play, SHAME BOMB by Ed Clark, directed by Chari Arespacochaga. The benefit reading took place at Theatre Row on May 17, 2024.

SHAME BOMB starred Ilda Mason (Spielberg’s West Side Story), Jevon Donaldson (CBS’s The Equalizer), Jeffrey Grover (FX/Hulu’s Feud: Capote’s Women), Jacqueline Sydney (MCC Theater’s A Funny Thing Happened…), and Almeria Campbell (The Public Theater’s A Raisin in the Sun) with stage directions read by Jenna Rose Young and stage management by Megan Hawk.

In association with NewYorkRep, The Twenty Nine Hour Venture held a talkback following the performance. The talkback surrounded how theatre influences change in society and supports important missions such as gun law reform. JV Mercanti moderated the discussion, with the panel including the playwright, director, members of the cast, and representatives from The Brady Center, March for Our Lives, and NewYorkRep.

In the colorful and quirky SHAME BOMB, a grieving President and his scheming Chief of Staff push for gun law reform after the First Lady is shot in a quail hunting accident. Will the glitchy android lover who consoles the widowed President help or hinder the cause? Within the political tapestry of this comedic piece, we find grief inspires activism, absurdity, and unexpected camaraderie among unlikely allies.

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland.



