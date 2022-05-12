Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Visit ¡AMERICANO!

Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda came to see ¡AMERICANO!, the new off-Broadway musical playing at New World Stages. After the show, Miranda visited with the company on stage. He was overheard saying "You all are on fire! Wow, you all sing this score eight times a week? How many key changes are there? Amazing!"

Check out photos below!

Another recent visit to ¡Americano! was made by Sonia Manzano ("Sesame Street," Godspell) , and Commissioner Manuel Castro of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. The Commissioner welcomed the audience to a recent performance of ¡Americano!, standing beside Tony Valdovinos, the Dreamer whose life story inspired the musical, to offer this message of welcome and congratulations.

¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government. ¡Americano! casts a deeply human light on what it means to be a DREAMer, at a time when America's ongoing debates over immigration and disenfranchisement continue.