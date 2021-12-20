Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes Behind the Scenes of Star-Studded TICK, TICK...BOOM! 'Sunday' Sequence

The acclaimed film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...BOOM! is currently streaming on Netflix! Tonight, the film's director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, hit Twitter to share how one of the film's most show-stopping sequences came to life.

Check out behind the scenes photos of the incredible "Sunday" sequence which featured Broadway favorites including Chita Rivera, Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Wilson Jermaine-Heredia, Joel Grey, and more singing Jonathan Larson's masterful Sondheim parody of Sunday brunch.

Would not have happened w/o my fearless 1st AD @MComitini, who had to juggle LEVELS of quarantine & keep artists 6 feet apart at all times. Almost every group shot you see is several separate shots put together in postproduction. We had 3 days to get it. -LMM #SundayDeepDive pic.twitter.com/RL0x85qefq - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 20, 2021

Before the Legends arrived, we rehearsed with Ryan Heffington's incredible crew of dancers to work out blocking. Every dancer in the film, from No More to Susan's dance troupe, helped us out, wearing Legend signs. -LMM #SundayDeepDive #ticktickBOOMmovie pic.twitter.com/PDZatCVxEm - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 20, 2021

Yes, the goal was to have each Legend have something that evokes their theater history: @heebyfluff got so back into character as Big Al from Fun Home she started sketching again...-LMM "Your swagger and your bearing..." #SundayDeepDive #ticktickBOOMhttps://t.co/KiIFmNJhlP pic.twitter.com/hOWrkXeZOV - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 20, 2021

