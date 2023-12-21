Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr., Kara Young and the Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Celebrate Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee At Schomburg Center

This past Monday at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the stars of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch celebrated the 75th wedding anniversary of Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, who play the roles that Davis and Dee originated in the current revival of Ossie Davis’ critically acclaimed play, read love letters from the couple’s archive that is housed at the Schomburg Center.

See photos from the event!

They were then joined by Hasna Muhammad, daughter of Ossie and Ruby, and Sade Lythcott, CEO of National Black Theater, for a panel discuss on Davis and Dee’s lives and work, moderated by the Schomburg Center’s Novella Ford. The group discussed the couples’ legacy and lasting impact across multiple generations.

Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee were actors, directors, writers, and activists whose careers spanned the mediums of theatre, television, radio, film, and print. The “Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee papers” date from 1932 to 2015, and chronicle the couple's artistic careers as performers and authors, as well as their work as civil rights activists. The day of the event, December 18, was also the 106th birthday of Ossie Davis (1917-2005).

Purlie Victorious is now playing at The Music Box Theatre through February 4th, 2024.

Photo Credit: Bill Farrington