Photos: Lea Salonga Visits ISLANDER Off-Broadway

Lea Salonga visited the island on Friday night when she attended a performance of the musical ISLANDER at off-Broadway's Playhouse 46 at St Lukes to see the show before it closes its limited engagement on June 13th.

After the show she congratulated the stars, Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick. Check out photos below!

Islander opened at Playhouse 46 at St Luke's (308 West 46th Street) on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Islander debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and received unanimous critical acclaim. It then transferred to London and came to the U.S. with the show's original two-hander cast, Kirsty Findlay (Arran) and Bethany Tennick (Eilidh).

Conceived and directed by Amy Draper, Islander has book by Stewart Melton and music and lyrics by Finn Anderson. Lighting design is by Simon Wilkinson, costume design by Hahnji Jang and sound design by Sam Kusnetz and Kevin Sweetser.

Performances will run Mondays through Fridays at 7:30pm (Dark Tuesdays), Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are available at www.IslanderMusical.com.

Photos courtesy of DKC/O&M