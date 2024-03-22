Photos: Laurence Fishburne Celebrates Opening Night of LIKE THEY DO IN THE MOVIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See photos from inside opening night of Like They Do in the Movies, written and performed by Laurence Fishburne, at The Perelman Performing Arts Center.

The World Premiere production is directed by Leonard Foglia, at the new performing arts center at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan which opens tonight, Thursday, March 21.

Tony Award- winner, Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee Laurence Fishburne is both the star and the playwright of this one-man tour-de-force which he describes as “the stories and lies people have told me. And that I have told myself.”

Mr. Fishburne has captured imaginations throughout his extraordinary career with unforgettable performances on stage and screen, from Ike Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It? (Academy Award® nomination for Best Actor), to Sterling Johnson in August Wilson’s Two Trains Running (Tony Award for Best Featured Actor), to his mind-bending turn as Morpheus in the blockbuster film series The Matrix.

Now he brings his legendary storytelling skills to PAC NYC for a World Premiere event helmed by Leonard Foglia, of Mr. Fishburne’s acclaimed solo performance Thurgood on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas