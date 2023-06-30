Photos: Laura Benanti, Micaela Diamond And More Turn Out For Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Broadway Opening Night

The show's opening night festivities also included special guests Mike Birbiglia, Busy Philipps, Rachel Brosnahan, Jeremy O. Harris and many more.  

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Check out all-star portraits captured at opening night of Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US on Broadway! Joining Edelman to celebrate his Broadway debut on June 26 at the Hudson Theatre were Laura Benanti, Micaela Diamond, Mike Birbiglia, Busy Philipps, Rachel Brosnahan, Jeremy O. Harris and many more.  

Expertly crafted by one of comedy’s most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an  exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup  comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a  meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What  happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately  perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.  

JUST FOR US lands on Broadway this summer following acclaimed international runs in London, Edinburgh,  Melbourne, Boston, and Washington D.C., as well as a six-time extended off-Broadway engagement  across three venues in New York City, which earned a “Critic's Pick” from The New York Times, a 2023 Obie  Award, and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. The New Yorker hailed the show as  “Uproarious! Among Edelman’s many strengths as a writer and performer is an exceptional eye for the  absurd.” The New York Times described it as a “brisk, smart provocation of a monologue,” and Time Out  proclaimed it, “A portrait of the entertainer as a young Jewish man in a polarized society…without pulling  any punchlines. Despite the incendiary issues lurking at the edges of his tale, Just for Us is focused on  comedy. The laughs are plentiful.” The Guardian deemed the show “Exquisitely crafted and deliciously  funny,” and the Telegraph exalted that Edleman is, “one of the most distinctive comic voices of his  generation. This is funny, often charmingly self-deprecating writing, delivered with infectious confidence  and exuberance and building to a real cracker of a last line. Highly recommended.” 

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid




