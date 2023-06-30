Photos: Laura Benanti, Micaela Diamond And More Turn Out For Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Broadway Opening Night

Check out all-star portraits captured at opening night of Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US on Broadway! Joining Edelman to celebrate his Broadway debut on June 26 at the Hudson Theatre were Laura Benanti, Micaela Diamond, Mike Birbiglia, Busy Philipps, Rachel Brosnahan, Jeremy O. Harris and many more.

Expertly crafted by one of comedy’s most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

JUST FOR US lands on Broadway this summer following acclaimed international runs in London, Edinburgh, Melbourne, Boston, and Washington D.C., as well as a six-time extended off-Broadway engagement across three venues in New York City, which earned a “Critic's Pick” from The New York Times, a 2023 Obie Award, and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. The New Yorker hailed the show as “Uproarious! Among Edelman’s many strengths as a writer and performer is an exceptional eye for the absurd.” The New York Times described it as a “brisk, smart provocation of a monologue,” and Time Out proclaimed it, “A portrait of the entertainer as a young Jewish man in a polarized society…without pulling any punchlines. Despite the incendiary issues lurking at the edges of his tale, Just for Us is focused on comedy. The laughs are plentiful.” The Guardian deemed the show “Exquisitely crafted and deliciously funny,” and the Telegraph exalted that Edleman is, “one of the most distinctive comic voices of his generation. This is funny, often charmingly self-deprecating writing, delivered with infectious confidence and exuberance and building to a real cracker of a last line. Highly recommended.”

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid