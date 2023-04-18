Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Krysta Rodriguez, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join The Skivvies At Chelsea Table + Stage

Apr. 18, 2023  

Last night, The Skivvies performed at New York City's Chelsea's Table and Stage. The Skivvies is a Duo performance group made up of Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina who are known for their Undie Rock duo who strip down songs...literally.

Joining them last night was Andrew Brody on keys and Joshua Roberts on drums. They were joined with special guests Krysta Rodriguez (Into The Woods, The Collaboration, Spring Awakening) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Mary Poppins).

The night was filled with laughs and good music, with the audience cheering and in good spirits during the whole night. In the middle of the show, everyone surprised Lauren Molina with a birthday cake surprise. Visual Journalist and Producer Rissa Lavilla (Rissavisuals) captured the special moments on stage. See photos from the event!

Krysta Rodriguez and Lauren Molina

Krysta Rodriguez

Lauren Molina

Andrew Brody, Nick Cearley, Lauren Molina, Joshua Roberts

Lauren Molina

Nick Cearley and Krysta Rodriguez

Lauren Molina, Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Lauren Molina

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

The Skivvies

Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley, Joshua Roberts, Andrew Brody, Krysta Rodriguez and Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley, Joshua Roberts, Andrew Brody, Krysta Rodriguez and Andrew Keenan Bolger

Backstage with The Skivvies

Nick Cearley

 





