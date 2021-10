Photos: Kate Rockwell, Erika Henningsen, and More Celebrate Broadway Booker At Birdland

On Monday, October 18th, Spencer Howard and his company Broadway Booker presented a star-studded concert at Birdland.

The event featured performances by Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Tally Sessions (Big Fish), Kirstin Scott (Rock of Ages), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Justin Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen).

Broadway Booker is a mobile-friendly website that allows the customer to book favorite Broadway starsfor both virtual and in-person events.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey