Photos: Justin Bartha and Kelli Giddish in Benefit Performance of MAYBE TOMORROW

Abingdon Theatre Company has shared all new photos from The DMW Greer One Night Only Series benefit reading of Max Mondi’s MAYBE TOMORROW starring Justin Bartha (The Hangover) and Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), directed by Chad Austin; with stage directions read by Wyatt McManus, and casting by Koppel Casting. The benefit reading took place at AMT Theater on February 29, 2024.

Check out the photos below!

In the gripping play, Maybe Tomorrow, Gail and Ben’s nearly ten year relationship appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time.

In desperate need of a break, Gail retreats to her pause room; the bathroom of their luxury mobile home. As the outside world slowly slips away from her, we are left to wonder: was it ever there to begin with?

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland