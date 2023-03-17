Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: John Kander Celebrates 96th Birthday at CHICAGO

Kander is currently represented on Broadway with Chicago and New York, New York.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Broadway legend John Kander, who is currently represented on Broadway with Chicago and New York, New York, celebrates his 96th birthday tomorrow, March 18. To celebrate the headed to the Ambassador Theatre to pose with the ladies of Chicago!

Kander teamed with lyricist Fred Ebb to forge one of the longest-running and most successful partnerships in Broadway history. The current Broadway revival of Chicago is now the longest running American musical in history. The London revival of Cabaret is one of the hottest tickets on the West End. Their Broadway musicals include Flora, the Red Menace (1965), Cabaret (1966), Zorba (1968), 70, Girls, 70 (1971), Chicago (1975), The Act (1978), Woman of the Year (1981), The Rink (1984), And the World Goes 'Round (1991), Kiss of the Spiderwoman (1992), Steel Pier (1997), Curtains (2006), The Scottsboro Boys (2010) and The Visit (2015.)

Their work in the theater has been recognized by three Tony Awards (Cabaret, Woman of the Year, and Kiss of the Spiderwoman.) The film adaptations of Chicago and Cabaret are two of the most successful musicals on film of all time. Chicago: 6 Academy Awards including "Best Picture" Cabaret: 8 Academy Awards including "Best Original Song Score." Their work on the film New York, New York has resulted in one of the most enduring anthems of all time.

The two have been honored with awards, including the Kennedy Center Honors Award. Fred Ebb passed away in 2004, but Kander has continued writing - not only finishing the projects the two had begun, but also writing new projects including The Beast in the Jungle, Kid Victory and The Landing.

