Photos: Jai Rodriguez Presents A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below

By: Oct. 27, 2023

54 Below
 Emmy Award winner and Broadway veteran Jai Rodriguez returned to the NYC stage after 17 years, with his new cabaret show A Thousand Sweet Kisses, chronicling his hilarious journey through love, sex and relationships.

See photos below!

Best known as the “Culture Guy” in the groundbreaking original “Queer Eye,” theater audiences first met Jai at the age of 18 when he played Angel in RENT, making him the youngest person ever cast in a leading role in that show. While in NYC, Jai appeared at Lincoln Center in Spinning Into Butter, as Carmen Ghia in The Producers and as Zanna in the cult classic Zanna, Don’t! While performing eight shows a week, Jai became a fixture in nightlife with his popular post modern pop cabaret night at XL called Twisted Cabaret. Since then Jai has become a regular fixture in TV and film guest starring on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Rookie,” “The Magicians,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Fantasy Island,” and as the scene stealing Geoffrey in “Malibu Country” opposite Reba and Lily Tomlin to name a few. Most recently Jai was in the Judd Apatow film BROS and is in “Uncoupled,” which is about to shoot its second season.

Photo credit: Jonah Hale 



