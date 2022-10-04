Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jackie Hoffman & More to Lead THE TATTOOED LADY World Premiere Musical - Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals

The cast also features Kim Blanck (Octet), James Dybas (Pacific Overtures), Ashley Pérez Flanagan (The Great Comet of 1812), and more.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Philadelphia Theatre Company is presenting a world premiere rock musical about the radical history of the tattooed ladies. The Tattooed Lady is a new musical by Obie Award-winning playwright Erin Courtney (Map of Virtue), Lortel-winner Max Vernon (KPOP on Broadway, The View Upstairs), developed and directed by Drama League-winner Ellie Heyman (Space Dogs) and choreographed by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio). The musical stars Emmy-nominee and Obie Award-winner Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, "Feud," "Only Murders in the Building") as sideshow luminary Ida Gibson, as well as Kim Blanck (Octet), James Dybas (Pacific Overtures), Ashley Pérez Flanagan (The Great Comet of 1812), Anastacia McCleskey (Caroline, or Change), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Grace Slear (Jagged Little Pill), Sophia Ramos (Party People), and introducing Maya Lagerstam.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The Tattooed Lady runs October 29 to November 20, with opening night set to coincide with the Philadelphia Theatre Company Gala on Friday, November 4 at 8:00 PM. During the show run, look for special events, the Ink Industry Night, tattoo-themed art experiences, talk-backs with local experts, themed cocktails and much more. Tickets cost $25-$40 during previews and $35-$74 after opening. All shows are performed at PTC's home at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146. Tickets and more information are available online at www.philatheatreco.org, on the phone at 215-985-0420, or in person during box office hours.

Heyman is the Director and Co-Creator. Natalio is the Choreographer. Rodney Bush is the Music Director (Eva Noblezada, Carmen Cusak and Jay Armstrong Johnson). Lex Liang (Principal of LDC Design Associates, over 100 Int'l/Nat'l Tours/NYC/Off-B'way productions) is the Scenic and Costume Designer. Mary Ellen Stebbins (Space Dogs) is the Lighting Designer. Nevin Steinberg (Hadestown (TONY Award), Hamilton, and PTC's Nerds) is the Sound Designer. Jason Hayes (Spring Awakening, Blithe Spirit, 13 The Musical, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular) is the Wig and Hair Designer. Trey Lyford (rainpan 43 and The Civilians) is the Magic Consultant. Chelsea Pace (A Strange Loop and Leopoldstadt) is the Intimacy Coordinator. Adam John Hunter (Mrs. Doubtfire) is the Stage Manager. Sarah Lunnie (What The Constitution Means to Me and Grand Horizons) is the Dramaturg. Former PTC Producing Artistic Director Paige Price is the Creative Producer of The Tattooed Lady.


