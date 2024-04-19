Photos: Inside Rosie's Theater Kids PASSING IT ON Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photos have been released from this year’s Passing It On Gala which honored writer, director and producer Charles Randolph-Wright. The gala was directed by Artistic Director Lisa Danser with music direction by Associate Artistic Director Steven Jamail. It took place on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 6:30 pm with a performance and honoree presentation at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues) followed by a dinner hosted by Judy Gold (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and had performances by Orfeh (Legally Blonde), Nita Whitaker (Trouble In Mind), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show).



Rosie’s Theater Kids were joined by this year’s mentors who included Karla Puno Garcia (Days of Wine and Roses), Rachelle Rak (Fosse, Every Little Step), Christopher Page-Sanders (NU-World Contemporary Danse Theatre), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ, Ragtime) and Nikki Kimbrough (A Night with Janis Joplin).



This year’s event was co-chaired by Tim Federle, Beth Matthews, Matthew Naclerio & Thomas Marino, Catherine Oppenheimer, Marva Smalls, BD Wong & Richert Schnorr, and Leslie Ziff.