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Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Mia Chung’s new play will run through July 12, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

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Steppenwolf Theatre Company is concluding its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton. The production will run through July 12, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. The play just celebrated opening night and you can check out photos below!

Longtime ensemble member Gary Cole returns to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years, joined by fellow ensemble members Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper with Sarah Charipar.

When a prodigal son returns to blue collar New England, his homecoming sets off a spiraling crisis for two families, threatening not only their relationships but their very identities. In Mia Chung’s wildly inventive Catch as Catch Can, three actors take on six roles, bridging generation and gender, in a theatrical tour-de-force that upends the kitchen sink drama and asks what happens when we refuse to play the roles we’re prescribed. Spanning hilarity, stunning virtuosity and outright horror, this ferocious Chicago premiere – led by an all-ensemble cast – must be witnessed to be believed.

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Cast members/ensemble members Gary Cole, Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper with playwright Mia Chung

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Cast member/ensemble member Audrey Francis, Rob Milburn, playwright Mia Chung, director/ensemble member Amy Morton and stage manager Laura Glenn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


LaRoyce Hawkins, director/ensemble member Amy Morton and Marina Squerciati

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Playwright Mia Chung and cast member/ensemble member Audrey Francis

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Wilmer Valderrama and cast member/ensemble member Gary Cole

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Playwright Mia Chung and director/ensemble member Amy Morton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Amanda Pacheco, cast member/ensemble member Audrey Francis and Wilmer Valderrama

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Artistic Director Glenn Davis and Trustee Chanel Coney

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Cast member/ensemble member Tim Hopper

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Ensemble member Alana Arenas and playwright Mia Chung

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Ensemble member Robert Breuler and Suzanne Petri

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Ensemble member Jon Michael Hill and playwright Mia Chung

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper

Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Image


Ensemble members Alana Arenas and Cliff Chamberlain








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