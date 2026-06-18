Photos: Inside Opening Night of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Mia Chung’s new play will run through July 12, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is concluding its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton. The production will run through July 12, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. The play just celebrated opening night and you can check out photos below!
Longtime ensemble member Gary Cole returns to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years, joined by fellow ensemble members Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper with Sarah Charipar.
When a prodigal son returns to blue collar New England, his homecoming sets off a spiraling crisis for two families, threatening not only their relationships but their very identities. In Mia Chung’s wildly inventive Catch as Catch Can, three actors take on six roles, bridging generation and gender, in a theatrical tour-de-force that upends the kitchen sink drama and asks what happens when we refuse to play the roles we’re prescribed. Spanning hilarity, stunning virtuosity and outright horror, this ferocious Chicago premiere – led by an all-ensemble cast – must be witnessed to be believed.
Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker
Cast members/ensemble members Gary Cole, Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper with playwright Mia Chung
Cast member/ensemble member Audrey Francis, Rob Milburn, playwright Mia Chung, director/ensemble member Amy Morton and stage manager Laura Glenn
LaRoyce Hawkins, director/ensemble member Amy Morton and Marina Squerciati
Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama
Playwright Mia Chung and cast member/ensemble member Audrey Francis
Wilmer Valderrama and cast member/ensemble member Gary Cole
Playwright Mia Chung and director/ensemble member Amy Morton
Amanda Pacheco, cast member/ensemble member Audrey Francis and Wilmer Valderrama
Artistic Director Glenn Davis and Trustee Chanel Coney
Cast member/ensemble member Tim Hopper
Ensemble member Alana Arenas and playwright Mia Chung
Ensemble member Robert Breuler and Suzanne Petri
Ensemble member Jon Michael Hill and playwright Mia Chung
Ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper
Ensemble members Alana Arenas and Cliff Chamberlain
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