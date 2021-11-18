Photos: Inside Off The Lane's 2nd Annual Empower Artists Gala

Last Monday November 8th, just two days shy of the late Ann Reinking's birthday, Off The Lane held their 2nd Annual Empower Artists Gala, announcing their inaugural year winner of the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program, Vivianna DeSantiago. The evening was hosted by Marilu Henner (Chicago, Taxi, Grease, Over Here!, Getting the Band Back Together) and included special performances by Off The Lane Mentee's, Samantha Roberts and Rachel Sabo-Hedges and an amazing finale of Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag by Bianca Marroquin (Chicago, Fosse/Verdon, The Pajama Game, In the Heights) and Brenda Braxton (Chicago, DreamGirls, Smokey Joe's Cafe).

Throughout the evening, there was a resonating theme of celebrating community, family reunions and a hope for the future. Vivianna's year-long scholarship with Off The Lane includes one to one Mentorship, a monetary grant, community events and workshops, and was further sweetened by a surprise announcement of a partnership with Steps on Broadway. Joe Lanteri and the amazing team at Steps have graciously offered to host Vivianna for 10 classes/week for an entire year.

Ann Reinking always said "The Joy is in the Work," and this evening's event was nothing but joy. Beautiful reunions by Annie's friends and colleagues, a celebration of the Mentorship and BOOST programs, which have become a needed lifeline to young creatives looking to make the move to NYC and early career artists, and looking towards a very bright future.

To further support the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program, Peter Talbert, the Ann Reinking Fundraising Committee and Timothy Jay Candles have created a limited edition Annie's Joy Candle, inspired by some of Annie's favorite scents. Candles will only be available through the end of the year.

To purchase Annie's Joy: https://offthelane.org/product/annies-joy-candle/

Check out Vivianna's Acceptance Speech and Surprise Announcement from Joe Lanteri: https://youtu.be/yfDQm3lZnIM

To donate to Off The Lane: https://offthelane.org/donate/