Photos: Inside MARVELS OF MEDIA AWARDS at the Museum of the Moving Image

MoMI celebrated the inaugural Marvels of Media Awards and exhibition opening. Go inside the event below.

Attendees included Josh Sapan (Executive Vice Chairman of AMC Networks), Bradley Hennessey (An Aspie Life game designer), Cheryl Henson (Presenter, President of The Jim Henson Foundation), Carl Goodman (Executive Director, Museum of the Moving Image), Jason Katims (Creator of As We See It), April Lin 林森 (Artist-filmmaker, creator of (Tending)(to)(Ta)), Carrie Hawks (Artist and Director of Edge of Legibility), Steven Fraser (Animator and Creator of Prosopagnosia), Jackson Tucker-Meyer (Director and Star of Satan Cured My Autism), Dani Bowman (Animator and Director of The Home Office), Alba García Rivas and Julio Garay (Creators of Dak' Toká Taíno (I am Taíno) (Yo Soy Taíno)), Jason Weissbrod (Creator of Boys Don't Wear Dresses, founder and CEO of Spectrum Laboratory), Rick Glassman (Star of As We See It) and Lauren Melissa Ellzey (self-advocate and social justice influencer.)

The evening commenced with a red carpet followed by a ribbon-cutting of the new Marvels of Media exhibition, on view now through May 1. The festivities were concluded by an awards ceremony where 20 media works took home awards in 12 categories including: Animated Short, Collaborative Innovation, Digital Art, Documentary, Experimental Film, Mockumentary, Narrative Feature, Narrative Short, Series, Video Game, Student Animated Short and Student Video Game. A full list of winners can be found here.