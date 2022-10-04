Photos: Illana Glazer, Dulcé Sloan, Yamaneika Saunders, Zarna Garg, and More Attend Ms. Foundation Comedy Night at Carolines

Last night, the Ms. Foundation for Women presented their annual comedy night at the iconic Carolines on Broadway in New York. This year's show, "Sometimes, You Just Gotta Laugh!", featured headliner Ilana Glazer as well as stand up sets from comedians Chanel Ali, Pat Brown, Zarna Garg, Jordan Jensen, Yamaneika Saunders, and Dulcé Sloan.

The show's comedians covered a range of themes, from immigration to dating to motherhood, and ensured that no one left without a laugh. It was a powerful and hilarious evening, and as Ms. Foundation President and CEO Teresa C. Younger put it, "tonight we will laugh, so tomorrow we will fight."

The event came at a crucial time for women - less than one month ahead of the midterm elections and reproductive rights and fundamental healthcare are under attack following the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. Proceeds from the event benefited Ms. Foundation's work to help strengthen the capacity of women-led movements to advance meaningful social, cultural and economic change. For nearly five decades, the Ms. Foundation for Women has made grants totaling more than $82 million to build women's power across the country.

The Ms. Foundation for Women transforms our democracy by building women's collective power. Guided by a gender and racial justice lens, we resource grassroots movements that center women and girls of color, advance feminism in philanthropy, and advocate for policies that improve women's lives across the country. Since 1973, we've opened up worlds of possibility for women and girls. But to finally achieve justice for all, we need you in our fight. ​Learn more and get involved at ForWomen.org.

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Ms. Foundation for Women