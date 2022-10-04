Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Illana Glazer, Dulcé Sloan, Yamaneika Saunders, Zarna Garg, and More Attend Ms. Foundation Comedy Night at Carolines

Event featured headliner Ilana Glazer as well as stand up sets from comedians Chanel Ali, Pat Brown, Zarna Garg, Jordan Jensen, Yamaneika Saunders, and Dulcé Sloan.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Last night, the Ms. Foundation for Women presented their annual comedy night at the iconic Carolines on Broadway in New York. This year's show, "Sometimes, You Just Gotta Laugh!", featured headliner Ilana Glazer as well as stand up sets from comedians Chanel Ali, Pat Brown, Zarna Garg, Jordan Jensen, Yamaneika Saunders, and Dulcé Sloan.

The show's comedians covered a range of themes, from immigration to dating to motherhood, and ensured that no one left without a laugh. It was a powerful and hilarious evening, and as Ms. Foundation President and CEO Teresa C. Younger put it, "tonight we will laugh, so tomorrow we will fight."

The event came at a crucial time for women - less than one month ahead of the midterm elections and reproductive rights and fundamental healthcare are under attack following the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. Proceeds from the event benefited Ms. Foundation's work to help strengthen the capacity of women-led movements to advance meaningful social, cultural and economic change. For nearly five decades, the Ms. Foundation for Women has made grants totaling more than $82 million to build women's power across the country.

The Ms. Foundation for Women transforms our democracy by building women's collective power. Guided by a gender and racial justice lens, we resource grassroots movements that center women and girls of color, advance feminism in philanthropy, and advocate for policies that improve women's lives across the country. Since 1973, we've opened up worlds of possibility for women and girls. But to finally achieve justice for all, we need you in our fight. ​Learn more and get involved at ForWomen.org.

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Ms. Foundation for Women

Caroline Hirsch

Teresa Younger, Martha Dao, and Serena Candiani

Guests attend Ms. Foundation For Women's 25th Comedy Night At Carolines on Broadway at Caroline's Comedy Club

Chanel Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Jordan Jensen, Caroline Hirsch, Ilana Glazer, Teresa Younger, Zarna Garg, Pat Brown, and Yamaneika Saunders

Ilana Glazer and Teresa Younger

Chanel Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Jordan Jensen, Caroline Hirsch, Ilana Glazer, Teresa Younger, Zarna Garg, Pat Brown, and Yamaneika Saunders

Ilana Glazer and Chanel Ali

Ilana Glazer, Chanel Ali, and Zarna Garg

Ilana Glazer

Dulcé Sloan

Yamaneika Saunders

Jordan Jensen

Pat Brown

Chanel Ali

Zarna Garg

Michael Zak, Megan McNally, Jana Shea, and Ruth McFarlane

Teresa Younger

Guests attend Ms. Foundation For Women's 25th Comedy Night At Carolines on Broadway at Caroline's Comedy Club

Guests attend Ms. Foundation For Women's 25th Comedy Night At Carolines on Broadway

Guests attend Ms. Foundation For Women's 25th Comedy Night At Carolines on Broadway at Caroline's Comedy Club

Teresa Younger and Ms. Foundation Board Members

Teresa Younger, Jana Shea, Megan McNally, and Michael Zak

Mona Saghri, Teresa Younger, and Hedieh Fakhriyazdi

