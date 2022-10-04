Photos: Illana Glazer, Dulcé Sloan, Yamaneika Saunders, Zarna Garg, and More Attend Ms. Foundation Comedy Night at Carolines
Event featured headliner Ilana Glazer as well as stand up sets from comedians Chanel Ali, Pat Brown, Zarna Garg, Jordan Jensen, Yamaneika Saunders, and Dulcé Sloan.
Last night, the Ms. Foundation for Women presented their annual comedy night at the iconic Carolines on Broadway in New York. This year's show, "Sometimes, You Just Gotta Laugh!", featured headliner Ilana Glazer as well as stand up sets from comedians Chanel Ali, Pat Brown, Zarna Garg, Jordan Jensen, Yamaneika Saunders, and Dulcé Sloan.
The show's comedians covered a range of themes, from immigration to dating to motherhood, and ensured that no one left without a laugh. It was a powerful and hilarious evening, and as Ms. Foundation President and CEO Teresa C. Younger put it, "tonight we will laugh, so tomorrow we will fight."
The event came at a crucial time for women - less than one month ahead of the midterm elections and reproductive rights and fundamental healthcare are under attack following the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. Proceeds from the event benefited Ms. Foundation's work to help strengthen the capacity of women-led movements to advance meaningful social, cultural and economic change. For nearly five decades, the Ms. Foundation for Women has made grants totaling more than $82 million to build women's power across the country.
The Ms. Foundation for Women transforms our democracy by building women's collective power. Guided by a gender and racial justice lens, we resource grassroots movements that center women and girls of color, advance feminism in philanthropy, and advocate for policies that improve women's lives across the country. Since 1973, we've opened up worlds of possibility for women and girls. But to finally achieve justice for all, we need you in our fight. Learn more and get involved at ForWomen.org.
Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Ms. Foundation for Women
Teresa Younger, Martha Dao, and Serena Candiani
Guests attend Ms. Foundation For Women's 25th Comedy Night At Carolines on Broadway at Caroline's Comedy Club
Chanel Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Jordan Jensen, Caroline Hirsch, Ilana Glazer, Teresa Younger, Zarna Garg, Pat Brown, and Yamaneika Saunders
Ilana Glazer and Teresa Younger
Ilana Glazer and Chanel Ali
Ilana Glazer, Chanel Ali, and Zarna Garg
Ilana Glazer
Dulcé Sloan
Jordan Jensen
Chanel Ali
Zarna Garg
Michael Zak, Megan McNally, Jana Shea, and Ruth McFarlane
Guests attend Ms. Foundation For Women's 25th Comedy Night At Carolines on Broadway at Caroline's Comedy Club
Guests attend Ms. Foundation For Women's 25th Comedy Night At Carolines on Broadway
Guests attend Ms. Foundation For Women's 25th Comedy Night At Carolines on Broadway at Caroline's Comedy Club
Teresa Younger, Ruth McFarlane, and Russatta Buford
Teresa Younger, Jana Shea, Megan McNally, and Michael Zak
Mona Saghri, Teresa Younger, and Hedieh Fakhriyazdi
Teresa Younger and Ms. Foundation Board Members