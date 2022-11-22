Photos: Graham Nash Visits ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway

Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

Music legend and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Graham Nash, attended a recent performance of Almost Famous on Broadway.

Nash met with the Almost Famous Broadway cast and Cameron Crowe after the show. Nash had visited the cast several years earlier when the show was in workshop rehearsals at New 42 Studios.

Seeing the show for the first time on stage, Nash gathered them together to praise the energy of the ensemble, and the story, as well as the closing curtain reprise of "Fever Dog" that sends audiences to their feet every performance.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.