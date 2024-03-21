Photos: Go Inside Young People's Chorus of New York City 2024 Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, March 11, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC) held its annual gala benefit concert & dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in NYC. See photos from the event below.

The evening included a concert featuring the diverse voices of over 400 talented young choristers from all five of NYC’s boroughs coming together to sing repertoire that spanned Broadway to Mainstream.

Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award-winning singer Patti LuPone, famed for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, and actor and singer Jordan Dobson, who has earned rave reviews for his roles in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella (OBC) and Ivo Van Hove-directed revival of West Side Story, performed with the choristers, as well. Other notable attendees included Francisco J. Núñez and Elizabeth Núñez, Michael Fraccaro, Hiroko Onoyama, and more.

The funds raised at the gala support important year round YPC initiatives such as its award winning Performance Choruses, School Choruses Program, Community Choruses, and its College Bound programs which provides academic and college application support, internships, funding for college scholarships and more.