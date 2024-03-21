Photos: Go Inside Young People's Chorus of New York City 2024 Gala

Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award-winning singer Patti LuPone and singer Jordan Dobson performed alongside YPC Choristers at the event.
On Monday, March 11, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC) held its annual gala benefit concert & dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in NYC. See photos from the event below.
The evening included a concert featuring the diverse voices of over 400 talented young choristers from all five of NYC’s boroughs coming together to sing repertoire that spanned Broadway to Mainstream.
Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award-winning singer Patti LuPone, famed for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, and actor and singer Jordan Dobson, who has earned rave reviews for his roles in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella (OBC) and Ivo Van Hove-directed revival of West Side Story, performed with the choristers, as well. Other notable attendees included Francisco J. Núñez and Elizabeth Núñez, Michael Fraccaro, Hiroko Onoyama, and more.
The funds raised at the gala support important year round YPC initiatives such as its award winning Performance Choruses, School Choruses Program, Community Choruses, and its College Bound programs which provides academic and college application support, internships, funding for college scholarships and more.
Photo Credit: Susan Stavas/Stephanie Berger
Jordan Dobson, Francisco J. Núñez, Elizabeth Núñez, and Jacquelyn Bird
Jordan Dobson with YPC Choristers
Francisco J. Núñez and Michael Fraccaro
YPC Choristers
YPC Choristers
Patti LuPone and YPC Choristers
YPC Gala Dinner
Elizabeth Núñez, Jacquelyn Bird, and Francisco J. Núñez
YPC Choristers
Patti LuPone and YPC Choristers
