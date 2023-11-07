Photos: Go Inside the SIX Exhibit Opening at The Museum of Broadway

Get Tickets from: $59

On Monday, November Sixth, The Museum of Broadway launched its newest special exhibit celebrating Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony Award®-winning global smash hit Broadway musical, Six.

The exhibit, Six: THE ROYAL GALLERY created exclusively for the Museum of Broadway, invites fans to experience five hundred years of history overthrone through Six’s boldly revisionist narrative while enjoying Tony Award®-winning costumes and set installations, fan art, listening stations (the only cast recording ever made on a Broadway opening night), and one-of-a-kind photo ops, including the chance to sit on the Six throne (the only place you can sit in the Six Royal throne and take a selfie) and be immersed in the art and fun of Six!

In attendance were Six Original Broadway Cast members Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Sam Pauly with Current Cast members Bella Coppola, Zoe Jensen, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon, Nasia Thomas and Hailee Kaleen Wright; Former Cast member Bre Jackson; Meghan Picerno, Marti Gould Cummings, Sam Ratelle, and more special guests.

