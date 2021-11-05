Photos: Go Inside YOU ARE HERE: An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer

Up-and-coming leading lady of stage and screen Solea Pfeiffer is making her NYC solo concert debut in "An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer." Pfeiffer, who in recent years has received massive acclaim portraying iconic roles in Hamilton (LA), the Broadway-bound Almost Famous (The Old Globe), The Light in the Piazza (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Songs for a New World, and Evita (New York City Center), is bringing her powerhouse vocals and gift of storytelling to create an enchanting musical experience for her audience.

Armed with her immense versatility as vocalist, the Zimbabwe-born performer weaves together pieces from her most unforgettable roles as well as the artists who have influenced her career along with personal stories and anecdotes that showcase her wit, warmth, and endless charm. As the city welcomes audiences back to the theatre, "An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer" will surely be an unforgettable event.

Tickets are still available for tonight, November 5 and tomorrow, November 6 at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.

Audible Theater is collaborat ing with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas