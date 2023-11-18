Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SCENE PARTNERS at The Vineyard Theatre Starring Diane Wiest and More!

Vineyard Theatre's world premiere of Scene Partners by John J. Caswell, Jr. (Wet Brain), directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) opened on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and Broadway World was there to capture the festivities!

Check out photos below!

The limited run of Scene Partners has been extended through December 17, 2023 at Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15th Street).



Scene Partners stars two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway, Happy Days) as Meryl, Eric Berryman (Primary Trust) as Dr. Noah Drake, Johanna Day (Sweat) as Charlize, Josh Hamilton (Reality) as Hugo, Carmen M. Herlihy (Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie) as Cassie and Kristen Sieh (The Band’s Visit) as Pauline.



The design team for Scene Partners includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernández (Indecent), costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), lighting design by Alan Edwards (Harry Clarke), sound design by Leah Gelpe (Mary Jane), video and projection design by David Bengali (Monsoon Wedding), prop design by Andrew Diaz (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), hair and wig design by Leah Loukas (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) and tapestry design by Patricia Marjorie (Wolf Play). Anne Troup is the video producer. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Rachel A. Zucker serves as Production Stage Manager.



Winter, 1985. 75-year-old Meryl ditches ice-cold Milwaukee for sunny Los Angeles, hell-bent on becoming a movie star. She’s got big dreams, a little money, and a whole lot of nerve. But will the world ever know her for who she really is? Starring two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest as Meryl, and directed by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), John J. Caswell, Jr.’s (Wet Brain; Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award), Scene Partners is a wildly theatrical, hilarious and genre-twisting gallop through the experience of a woman reborn.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas