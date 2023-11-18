Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SCENE PARTNERS at The Vineyard Theatre Starring Diane Wiest and More!

Scene Partners runs at the Vineyard Theatre through December 17th.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

Vineyard Theatre's world premiere of Scene Partners by John J. Caswell, Jr. (Wet Brain), directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) opened on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and Broadway World was there to capture the festivities!

Check out photos below!

The limited run of Scene Partners has been extended through December 17, 2023 at Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15th Street).
 
Scene Partners stars two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway, Happy Days) as Meryl, Eric Berryman (Primary Trust) as Dr. Noah Drake, Johanna Day (Sweat) as Charlize, Josh Hamilton (Reality) as Hugo, Carmen M. Herlihy (Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie) as Cassie and Kristen Sieh (The Band’s Visit) as Pauline.
 
The design team for Scene Partners includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernández (Indecent), costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), lighting design by Alan Edwards (Harry Clarke), sound design by Leah Gelpe (Mary Jane), video and projection design by David Bengali (Monsoon Wedding), prop design by Andrew Diaz (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), hair and wig design by Leah Loukas (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) and tapestry design by Patricia Marjorie (Wolf Play). Anne Troup is the video producer. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Rachel A. Zucker serves as Production Stage Manager.
 
Winter, 1985. 75-year-old Meryl ditches ice-cold Milwaukee for sunny Los Angeles, hell-bent on becoming a movie star. She’s got big dreams, a little money, and a whole lot of nerve. But will the world ever know her for who she really is?  Starring two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest as Meryl, and directed by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), John J. Caswell, Jr.’s (Wet Brain; Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award), Scene Partners is a wildly theatrical, hilarious and genre-twisting gallop through the experience of a woman reborn. 
 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Scene Partners
Johanna Day, Josh Hamilton, Kristen Seih, Eric Berryman and Carmen M. Herlihy

Scene Partners
Dianne Wiest

Scene Partners
Josh Hamilton and Dianne Wiest

Scene Partners
Director Rachel Chavkin, Johanna Day, Josh Hamilton, Dianne Wiest, Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr, Kristen Seih, Eric Berryman and Carmen M. Herlihy

Scene Partners
Jordan Roth

Scene Partners
Judy Kuhn and Brandon Uranowitz

Scene Partners
Mark Ruffalo

Scene Partners
Mark Ruffalo, Lily Thorne, Judy Kuhn and Brandon Uranowitz

Scene Partners
Will Brumley and Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr.

Scene Partners
Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr.

Scene Partners
Josh Hamilton and Kathryn Erbe

Scene Partners
Johanna Day, Rob Sedgwick and Kyra Sedgewick

Scene Partners
Eric Berryman

Scene Partners
Carmen M. Herlihy

Scene Partners
Kristen Seih

Scene Partners
Johanna Day

Scene Partners
Josh Hamilton

Scene Partners
Dianne Wiest

Scene Partners
Josh Hamilton and Dianne Wiest

Scene Partners
Eric Berryman, Josh Hamilton, Dianne Wiest, Johanna Day, Carmen M. Herlihy and Kristen Seih

Scene Partners
Eric Berryman, Josh Hamilton, Director Rachel Chavkin, Dianne Wiest, Carmen M. Herlihy, Johanna Day, Kristen Seih and Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr,

Scene Partners
Dianne Wiest and Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr.

Scene Partners
Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr. and Director Rachel Chavkin

Scene Partners
Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr.

Scene Partners
Director Rachel Chavkin

Scene Partners
Mark Ruffalo, Lily Thorne and Josh Hamilton

Scene Partners
Tonya Pinkins

Scene Partners
Mark Ruffalo and Josh Hamilton

Scene Partners
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern and Playwright John J. Caswell, Jr.

Scene Partners
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern, Managing Director Suzanne Appel with The Cast & Creatives of "Scene Partners"




