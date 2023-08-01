Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

In addition to the stars and creative team, the opening night included an iconic “Taxi” reunion with stars Danny DeVito, Carol Kane and Tony Danza.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

The LCT3 production of LET’S CALL HER PATTY opened last night, Monday, July 31 at the Claire Tow Theater. The new play written by Zarina Shea and directed by Margot Bordelon stars Rhea Perlman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Arielle Goldman.

See photos below!
 
In addition to the stars and creative team, the opening night included an iconic “Taxi” reunion with stars Danny DeVito, Carol Kane and Tony Danza. Lucy Liu also made her way uptown to support her former TV co-star Ms. Perlman.
 
LET’S CALL HER PATTY has sets by Kristen Robinson, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lighting by Oliver Wason, and sound by Sinan Refik Zafar.  Kaitlin Leigh Marsh is the Stage Manager.
 




