Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical

New photos from the Mean Girls movie musical have been released.

The behind-the-scenes shots and stills from the highly-anticipated film, including Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Alexis Frias, Ben Wang, Mahi Alam, and Tina Fey, Tim Meadows.

The photos also feature the creative team, with producer Lorne Michaels, Jeff Richmond, and directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

Photos: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.