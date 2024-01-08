Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical

Mean Girls will be in theaters on Friday, January 12.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

New photos from the Mean Girls movie musical have been released.

The behind-the-scenes shots and stills from the highly-anticipated film, including Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Alexis Frias, Ben Wang, Mahi Alam, and Tina Fey, Tim Meadows.

The photos also feature the creative team, with producer Lorne Michaels, Jeff Richmond, and directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.  

Check out the new photos here:

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Avantika, Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice and Bebe Wood

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Bebe Wood, Renee Rapp, Avantika

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Jenna Fischer and Angourie Rice

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Angourie Rice and Jenna Fischer

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Alexis Frias, Ben Wang, Mahi Alam, and Angourie Rice

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Renee Rapp

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Renee Rapp and Christopher Briney

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Renee Rapp

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Producers Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice and Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Christopher Briney

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Angourie Rice, Bebe Wood, and Avantika

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Angourie Rice and Christopher Briney

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Jaquel Spivey and Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Christopher Briney and Renee Rapp

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Tina Fey

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Tim Meadows

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Tina Fey and Angourie Rice

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Choreographer Kyle Hanagami and Jaquel Spivey

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., Director of Photography Bill Kirstein and EP Jeff Richmond

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Busy Philipps

Photos: Go Behind MEAN GIRLS in New Shots of Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey & More in the Movie Musical
Avantika, Renee Rapp, Bebe Wood and Angourie Rice

Photos: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures. 



RELATED STORIES

1
Matt Ross PR Rebrands as Print Shop PR and Names New Partner Photo
Matt Ross PR Rebrands as Print Shop PR and Names New Partner

Matt Ross PR has officially rebranded, and will operate under the new name Print Shop PR. The company was founded in 2014 under its original name, and was led solely by Ross. Now, longtime employee Nicole Capatasto has been named partner.

2
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance at HAMILTON Photo
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Surprise Appearance at HAMILTON

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance on stage during the curtain call of Hamilton last night, January 7. Miranda gave a speech to bid farewell to Miguel Cervantes, who played his final performance in the title role, as well as Alysha Deslorieux, a member of the original Broadway company, who played her final show as Eliza.

3
Nicolas Cage Wants to Play Pontius Pilate in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo
Nicolas Cage Wants to Play Pontius Pilate in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Nicolas Cage recently revealed a Broadway role that he can see himself taking on. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, he was asked what genre he wants to try next.

4
Stage Adaptation of Princes PURPLE RAIN Will Make its World Premiere Photo
Stage Adaptation of Prince's PURPLE RAIN Will Make its World Premiere

A stage adaptation of Prince's film and album, Purple Rain, will make its World Premiere stage adaptation this year. Learn more about the musical, which is based on the film and album from the iconic performer.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ariana Grande Announces New Single 'yes, and?'Ariana Grande Announces New Single 'yes, and?'
BARBIE Musical Teased By Margot Robbie & Greta GerwigBARBIE Musical Teased By Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig
Story Behind 'We Are The World' Told In Netflix DocumentaryStory Behind 'We Are The World' Told In Netflix Documentary
Jonathan Bailey, Jon Batiste & More to Present at Golden GlobesJonathan Bailey, Jon Batiste & More to Present at Golden Globes

Videos

Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
Watch Aaron Tveit Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Aaron Tveit Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SHUCKED

Recommended For You