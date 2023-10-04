Photos: Get an Exclusive First Look at ELVIS - A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Walnut Street Theatre

The production runs through November 5.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

ELVIS – A Musical Revolution is onstage now at Walnut Street Theatre! 

Get an exclusive first look at photos below!

This exciting new musical celebrates the cultural icon who changed the history of music. Experience Elvis’ pivotal moments with those who knew him best, including his parents Vernon and Gladys, Colonel Parker, Ann-Margret, Priscilla, and the R&B pioneers who influenced his music. You’ll be “All Shook Up,” with dozens of his greatest hits including “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” Don’t miss ‘The King’ as you have never seen him before!




2023 Regional Awards


