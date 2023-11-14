Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public

The world premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN is now playing at The Public. The musical features music & lyrics by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz.

Get a first look at photos below!



The new musical, with music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif, officially opens this Sunday, November 19. Loosely based on Alicia Keys’ personal experiences growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, HELL’S KITCHEN features both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York’s own Alicia Keys.



The show has been extended for a third and final time, and will now run in the Newman Theater through Sunday, January 14. The show was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, December 10 and extended five weeks.