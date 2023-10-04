Photos: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company

 The Refuge Plays is now in previews, and opens on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world-premiere production of The Refuge Plays, by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor, in association with New York Theatre Workshop.

Get a first look at photos below!

 
The cast of The Refuge Plays includes: Ngozi Jane Anyanwu as “Joy,” Jerome Preston Bates as “Reginald,” Jessica Frances Dukes as “Gail,” Jon Michael Hill as “Walking Man,” Mallori Taylor Johnson as “Symphony,” Lizan Mitchell as “Clydette,” Nicole Ari Parker as “Early,” Daniel J. Watts as “Crazy Eddie,” Lance Coadie Williams as “Dax,” and JJ Wynder as “Ha-Ha.”
 
The Refuge Plays is now in previews, and opens officially on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 12, 2023.
 

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 

The Refuge Plays
Jessica Frances Dukes and Ngozi Anyanwu

The Refuge Plays
Jon Michael Hill and Nicole Ari Parker

The Refuge Plays
Jon Michael Hill and Jessica Frances Dukes

The Refuge Plays
Nicole Ari Parker and Daniel J. Watts

The Refuge Plays
0959 (l to r): Daniel J. Watts (Crazy Eddie) and Lance Coadie Williams (Dax) in Roundabout Theatre Companya??s production of The Refuge Plays, in associate with New York Theatre Workshop.



