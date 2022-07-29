Photos: STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN On Broadway!

The Tony, Grammy and Oliver Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is now the longest-running show to play the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45 Street), surpassing the 1978 play Deathtrap, which played 1,611 performances at the Music Box before moving to the Biltmore Theatre in 1982. Dear Evan Hansen, which opened on December 4, 2016, has played 1618 performances as of today and will have played 1,678 when it ends its record-breaking Broadway run on September 18, 2022

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Ann Sanders, Noah Kieserman, Manoel Felciano, Gaten Matarazzo, and Ciara Alyse Harris, along with Mateo Lizcano, Julian Diaz-Granados, Alex Humphreys, Matthew Edward Kemp, Jane Pfitsch, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen is now playing at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) through September 18. For tickets and more information, visit www.dearevanhansen.com.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018; it relaunched on December 7, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina with Stephen Christopher Anthony returning as Evan Hansen, and will visit more than 30 cities across the US and Canada in the 2021/2022 season. The show's newest production, the 2020 Olivier Award-winner for Best Musical, has reopened in London at the Noël Coward Theatre in October starring Sam Tutty, who won the Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy