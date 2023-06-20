Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL

By: Jun. 20, 2023

The 2009 hit Broadway musical “Next To Normal” by Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey will debut in Taiwan this summer (in English) at the National Taichung Theater in association with Activa Productions, Wuming Chen, and Hsiaoli Wu. 

Taiwan native Ya Han Chang (“Sayonara,” “The Subtle Body,” “Eastbound”) and Ellis Gage (“James & the Giant Peach,” “Dani Girl,” “Far From Canterbury”), both known for their work on stage in the USA, will play Diana and Gabe, respectively. The rest of the principal cast will include local radio & television personality Francis Chia as Doctor Madden and Doctor Fine as well as Taiwan actors Chi (Taiwan’s “I Love You, You’re Perfect… Now Change,” “Shemenayha!”) returning to the role of Natalie, having originated the part in the China premiere in Beijing (in Mandarin), ERay Chiang (Taiwan’s “April Rain,” “The Fantasticks,” “I Love You, You’re Perfect…”) as Dan, and Sassoon Yang (Taiwan’s “The Fantasticks”) as Henry.

Originally directed by Michael Greif, “Next To Normal” will be directed for Taiwan by Carolyn Sun, assistant directed/choreographed by Hsing-Chun Hsu and Leo Chih-Hsiang Yen (who will also provide Mandarin subtitles), and music directed by Yu-Mei Chang, featuring scenic design by Hsuan-Hsun Cheng, costume design by Wen-Liang Chen, lighting design by I-Hua Kao, and sound design by Chien-Yang Tseng. Ching-Yu Hsieh will stage manage and ITing Lin will assistant stage manage, with Ching Hui Chen handling marketing and Black.H on graphic design. 

The official press opening will be July 22nd and the production is currently slated to run through July 30th.

Photo Credit: LO BOO-HIM. Images provided by Activa Productions. 

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
(L-R) Sassoon Yang, Ya Han Chang, Chi, Ellis Gage, Francis Chia, ERay Chiang

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
(L-R) ERay Chiang, Ya Han Chang, Chi, Ellis Gage

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
Ya Han Chang

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
ERay Chiang

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
Chi

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
Ellis Gage

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
Sassoon Yang

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
Francis Chia

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
Yu-Mei Chang

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
(L-R) Ya Han Chang, Ellis Gage

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
(L-R) Sassoon Yang, Ya Han Chang

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
(L-R) Chi, Ellis Gage

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
(L-R) Ya Han Chang, ERay Chiang, Chi, Francis Chia, Sassoon Yang, Ellis Gage

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
Yu-Mei Chang

Photos: First Look at the Original Taiwan Company of NEXT TO NORMAL
(L-R) Yu-Mei Chang, Sassoon Yang, Ya Han Chang, Chi, Ellis Gage, Francis Chia, ERay Chiang




Recommended For You