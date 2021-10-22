Photos: First Look at the Cast of TROUBLE IN MIND on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company has released a first look portrait of the cast of the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, starring Tony & Emmy Award-winner LaChanze and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

The photo was shot on stage at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) where the show will begin previews on Friday, October 29 ahead of an opening set for Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Trouble in Mind stars LaChanze as "Wiletta", Michael Zegen as "Al Manners", Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester", Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears", Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis", Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins", Simon Jones as "Henry", Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton" and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray".

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Kathy A. Perkins (Lights), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wigs) and Nona Hendryx (Original Music).

Roundabout's production of Trouble in Mind comes to Broadway following two recent development readings with director Charles Randolph-Wright. Roundabout audiences will know the work of playwright Alice Childress from the recent online reading of her play, Wine in the Wilderness, as part of Roundabout's multi-year The Refocus Project, presented in association with Black Theatre United, to spotlight twentieth-century Black plays and their playwrights.

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.

LaChanze is a founding member of Black Theatre United; she returns to Broadway following A Christmas Carol (2019) and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018), for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

Tickets for Trouble in Mind are on sale by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at a Roundabout box office. Ticket prices range from $39-$149. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.