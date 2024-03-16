Photos: First Look at Theatre Aspen's Star-Studded LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Aspen has released photos from their production of Nora Ephron (When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail) and Delia Ephron’s (You've Got Mail, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) Drama Desk Award-winning play Love, Loss and What I Wore, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, will be presented through March 17, 2024 at Paepcke Auditorium.

Check out the photos below!

Love, Loss and What I Wore stars Tony®, Emmy®, and Golden Globe® nominee Sandy Duncan, Tony Award nominee Andrea McArdle, Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Krysta Rodriguez, Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk winner Saycon Sengbloh, and two-time Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles. This production is directed by Hannah Ryan who directed Gypsy: A Musical Fable at Theatre Aspen in 2022.

The remaining performances of Love, Loss and What I Wore will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 6:30 PM and Sunday, March 17 at 4:30 PM at the Paepcke Auditorium. VIP tickets are $125 and general admission tickets are $75, which can be purchased at the button below.

A play of funny, yet heartbreaking monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects—mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. Love, Loss, and What I Wore uses clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell funny and often poignant stories that all women can relate to.