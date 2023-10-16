Photos: First Look at Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally & More in PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS

The epic eight-episode series launches with a two-episode premiere on December 20 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Disney+ has unveiled new photos from their upcoming series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. 

Get a first look at the Broadway alums in the series below, including Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”), Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”), and Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”).

Check out the photos below before the series debuts December 20 on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes weekly.

The epic eight-episode series also features Toby Stephens ("Poseidon"), Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”), Jay Duplass (“Hades”), the late Lance Reddick ("Zeus"), Adam Copeland (“Ares”), Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”), Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”),  Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”), Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”), Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”), Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”), Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”).

The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin. Steinberg and Dan Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Miranda is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has also worked on musicals like New York, New York, Bring It On!, Freestyle Love Supreme, and more.

Megan Mullally starred as Karen Walker in the popular NBC sitcom Will & Grace. She was seen on Broadway in Young Frankenstein, Grease, How to Succeed..., and It's Only a Play. She can currently be seen on the big screen in A24's Dicks the Musical.

Glynn Turman made his Broadway debut as Travis Younger in A Raisin In the Sun in 1959. He later returned to Broadway in What the Wine-Sellers Buy. Next, he can be seen alongside Audra McDonald, Colman Domingo, Adrienne Warren, and more in Netflix's Rustin.

Check out the photos here:

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Megan Mullally

Glynn Turman

Photos courtesy of Disney 



