Photos: First Look at Josh Radnor and More in THE ALLY at the Public Theater

The Ally began previews on Thursday, February 15 and is running through Sunday, March 17 at the Public Theater. The official opening is Tuesday, February 27. Check out all new photos of Josh Radnor and the cast below!

THE ALLY is a fierce drama that gives voice to some of the most contentious and important questions of our time. When college professor Asaf (Josh Radnor) is asked by a student to sign a social justice manifesto, what seems at first like a simple choice instead embroils him in an increasingly complex web of conflicting agendas that challenge his allegiances as a progressive, a husband, an artist, an academic, an American, an atheist, and a Jew. With tensions at an all-time high, Asaf is forced to confront the age-old question: “If I am only for myself, what am I?” THE ALLY is a passionate, provocative, and unflinching new play about the vanishing line between the personal and the political.

THE ALLY features Cherise Boothe (Nakia), Elijah Jones (Baron), Michael Khalid Karadsheh (Farid), Joy Osmanski (Gwen), Josh Radnor (Asaf), Ben Rosenfield(Reuven), and Madeline Weinstein (Rachel).

The production includes scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Bray Poor, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Roxana Khan serves as the production stage manager. Jenn Elyse Jacobs serves as the stage manager.