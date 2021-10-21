Photos: First Look at Heidi Blickenstaff, Morgan Dudley & More in JAGGED LITTLE PILL Returning to Broadway Tonight

Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price have released new production images of the Broadway cast of the newly minted Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill, which returns to the stage tonight, October 21, 2021, at the Broadhurst Theatre. Outer Critics Circle and Grammy Award nominee Heidi Blickenstaff (she/her; Something Rotten!, [title of show], Disney Channel's Freaky Friday) joins the company in the leading role of Mary Jane Healy, and will share the role with Tony-nominated original star Elizabeth Stanley, upon her return from maternity leave. Newcomer Morgan Dudley (she/they; The Prom film, Henry Danger) makes their Broadway debut as Frankie Healy. Blickenstaff and Dudley star alongside returning Tony-nominated original cast members Derek Klena (he/him) as Nick Healy, Sean Allan Krill (he/him) as Steve Healy, Kathryn Gallagher (she/her) as Bella, and Tony Award winner Lauren Patten (she/her) as Jo.

Check out photos below!

New to the ensemble cast is Adi Roy (he/him), who makes his Broadway debut as Phoenix, alongside the previously announced Runako Campbell (she/her), Janine DiVita (she/her), Veronica Otim (she/her), Wren Rivera (they/them), and Grace Slear (they/them). They join the returning company of Annelise Baker (she/her), Yeman Brown (he/they), Jane Bruce (she/her), John Cardoza (he/him), Ken Wulf Clark (he/him), Logan Hart (he/him), Zach Hess (he/him), Max Kumangai (he/him), Heather Lang (she/her), Kelsey Orem (she/her), DeAnne Stewart (she/her), and Kei Tsuruharatani (they/them).

Throughout the remounting process of the musical, the show's creative team re-approached the script and staging to ensure the show's story continued its evolution with American culture today. This process involved engaging three new dramaturgs to bring a fresh perspective to the piece: Martine Kei Green-Rogers (she/her), MJ Kaufman (they/them), and Lauren Whitehead (she/her).

"The beauty of the live theater is that it can be responsive to the world as a living, breathing, art form. Jagged Little Pill has always aimed to reflect our contemporary times, and reopening offered us the opportunity to revisit the show - the script, the staging and choreography, and our process - to deepen the connections with our new and returning audiences in this moment," says director Diane Paulus. "We are excited to welcome audiences back to Jagged Little Pill to experience the transformative and healing power of live theater."

Writer Diablo Cody added "With the deeply thoughtful work from three new and incredibly talented members of the team, dramaturgs Martine Kei Green-Rogers, MJ Kaufman, and Lauren Whitehead, we reexamined the show with a fresh lens to embrace the new consciousness of this country - and the nuances of conversations around race, addiction, gender, and sexual assault."

"We couldn't think of a better person to share the role of Mary Jane Healy with Elizabeth Stanley than the extraordinarily talented virtuoso Heidi Blickenstaff, who is bringing her own unique interpretation to the role," said producer Eva Price (she/her) in a previous statement. "We can't wait for these two women to thrill and inspire audiences at the Broadhurst this fall."

"I am very excited for Elizabeth having become a mother!" said Alanis Morissette (she/her). "And thrilled that she is able to return to the role of Mary Jane in a way that cares for this deeply important chapter of her personal journey by sharing the role with Heidi, who herself is a mom. It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a Broadway village to support a mother. This level of support is exciting, collaborative and path-clearing for moms - to know that they can remain expressed and connected with their artistic community, while embracing the priority and intimacy of motherhood."

Morissette continues with, "a super warm welcome to Morgan, who feels like a true multi-gifted powerhouse, and I am very excited for her to grace us in this musical." Producer Vivek J. Tiwary adds, "We're so moved by the talent and spirit of Morgan Dudley-who captivated us from the first moment we saw them. As we embark on our re-opening with Heidi, Morgan and new cast members Adi Roy, Runako Campbell, Janine DiVita, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, and Grace Slear - who join our brilliant returning company - we share a renewed hope and a determination that we are creating a space that is inclusive, and one where everyone can thrive."

Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill is a new musical with an original story about a perfectly imperfect American family, written by Tony and Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show - Jagged Little Pill is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin). Through explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; "Apesh*t"; "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot), the musical creates a spellbinding experience that "vaults the screaming audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). The show was nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere.

The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard), and Production Stage Management is by Ira Mont (he/him; The Producers).

The live, onstage band features the show's Music Director Bryan Perri (he/him; Conductor/Keyboard), Tia Allen (she/her; Viola), Damien Bassman (he/him; Drums and Percussion), Eric Davis (he/him; Guitars), Kristine Kruta (Cello), Alex Nolan (she/her; Guitar), Alex Smith (Bass), Mary Jo Stilp (Concertmaster), and Jessica Wang (Cello). The Associate Music Directors are Matthew Doebler (he/him) and Emily Marshall. Ada Westfall (Guitar) joins the on-stage band in November. The Music Coordinator is Michael Aarons.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC) on Thursday, December 5, 2019 following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. The pre-Broadway world premiere production of Jagged Little Pill ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5-July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater's history.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.