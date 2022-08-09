Photos: First Look at Erich Bergen, Charity Angel Dawson, and the Cast of CHICAGO

Click Here for More on CHICAGO

All new production photos have been released for Chicago. The cast of Chicago currently features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Now in its 25th year, Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical.

The current cast also includes Eddie Bennett, David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, and Christine Cornish Smith.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.