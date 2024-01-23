Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse

The production runs through February 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Geffen Playhouse is presenting POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE now through February 18, 2024.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast features Ito Aghayere as Chris, Alexandra Billings as Margaret, Lauren Blumenfeld as Stephanie, Shannon Cochran as Harriet, Celeste Den as Jean, Jane Levy as Dusty and Deirdre Lovejoy as Bernadette.

A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess—it’s a bad day at the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch 

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Celeste Den and Shannon Cochran

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Shannon Cochran, Lauren Blumenfeld and Alexandra Billings

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Shannon Cochran and Alexandra Billings

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Lauren Blumenfeld and Jane Levy

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Jane Levy and Lauren Blumenfeld

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Shannon Cochran

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Ito Aghayere and Shannon Cochran

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Jane Levy, Celeste Den and Deirdre Lovejoy

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Jane Levy and Deirdre Lovejoy

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Deirdre Lovejoy and Lauren Blumenfeld

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Celeste Den, Ito Aghayere, Shannon Cochran, Jane Levy and Deirdre Lovejoy

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Deirdre Lovejoy and Ito Aghayere

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Alexandra Billings

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Ito Aghayere

Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Celeste Den and Shannon Cochran




