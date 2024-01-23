Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse is presenting POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE now through February 18, 2024.

The cast features Ito Aghayere as Chris, Alexandra Billings as Margaret, Lauren Blumenfeld as Stephanie, Shannon Cochran as Harriet, Celeste Den as Jean, Jane Levy as Dusty and Deirdre Lovejoy as Bernadette.

A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess—it’s a bad day at the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch



