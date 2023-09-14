Photos: First Look At Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater will be producing the regional premiere of Heidi Schreck’s play What the Constitution Means to Me at our Rice Village location, 2540 Times., 77005. Opening night is Saturday, September 16. See photos from the production.

Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions at American Legion posts across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document’s profound impact on women’s bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances. This witty and searingly personal exploration breathes new life into our founding document and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women. Shannon Emerick will play Heidi.

Schreck’s timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades, including Finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.

What the Constitution Means to Me contains discussions of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and abortion and its stigmatization. If you have questions regarding this content warning, please email shannon@mainstreettheater.com.

Photo Credit: Pin Lim / Forest Photographer