Photos: First Look At Alexandeer Gemignani and The Cast of BIG FISH At Marriott Theatre

The cast also includes Heidi Kettenring, Michael Kurowski, William Daly, and Archer Geye.

Jan. 24, 2023  

The Marriott Theatre's 2023 season launches with the family-friendly musical adventure, BIG FISH, previewing Wednesday, January 25, opening Wednesday, February 1 at 7:30pm and closing March 19, 2023.

With a book by John August and music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Andrew Lippa, BIG FISH is based on the film screenplay by August and the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace. The production is directed by Henry Godinez and choreographed by Jeff Award winner Tommy Rapley, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson.

Twisting together two timelines, BIG FISH tells the story of charming traveling salesman Edward Bloom, who lives life to its fullest (and then some!), and his relationship with his adult son Will. In present-day Alabama, sixty-year-old Edward faces his final chapter while Will gets ready to face fatherhood himself. Returning to his teenage past, Edward spins larger-than-life stories of fairy-tale encounters with a Witch, a Giant, a Mermaid, and the love of his life, Sandra. Determined to find the truth behind Edward's tall tales, Will embarks on a journey of his own to uncover the secret his father's stories are hiding. Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is the extraordinary story that reminds us why we love going to the theater - for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself!

"As a director who has worked a lot with magical realism, I was drawn to the fantastical sense of wonder in BIG FISH and this production specifically," said director Henry Godinez. "It's a powerful, funny and heartbreaking story, filled with gorgeous music about the stories that truly define who we are and how we live our lives."

BIG FISH stars Broadway sensation Alexander Gemignani (Marriott Theatre debut! Broadway: West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Carousel, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Chicago) as "Edward Bloom," Heidi Kettenring (Over 25 shows at Marriott Theatre; Nessa in Broadway in Chicago's Wicked; National Tour: Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as "Sandra Bloom," and Michael Kurowski (Marriott Theatre: Grease; Paramount Theater: Newsies; Theater at the Center: Million Dollar Quartet) as their son "Will"; with William Daly and Archer Geye alternating performances as "Young Will/Will's Son," ensemble members Lydia Burke, Brandon Dahlquist, Lucy Godinez, Christopher Kale Jones, Emma Rosenthal, Allison Sill, Ayana Strutz, and Jonah D. Winston, and understudies Emily Ann Brooks, Andres Enriquez, Andrew Greiche, Sam Alan Johnson, Darryl D'Angelo Jones, and Jenny McPherson.

The artistic team bringing BIG FISH to enchanted life includes set designer Collette Pollard, costume designer Amanda Vander Byl, lighting designer Jesse Klug, sound designer Michael Daly, props designer Sally Zack, illusion consultant Benjamin Barnes, artistic associate Felicia P. Fields, stage manager Jessica Banaszak, assistant stage manager Richard Strimer, intimacy and fight choreographer Charlie Baker, dialect coach Eva Breneman, assistant director Lorenzo Rush, Jr. and associate director Tommy Rapley.

BIG FISH performances are Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Mr. Gemignani will not appear in performances March 4 and 5. Single ticket prices range from $59 to $64, excluding tax and handling fees. SUBSCRIPTIONS for the 2023 are now available. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to Tickets.MarriottTheatre.com. Visit MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Heidi Kettenring

Jonah D. Winston

Alexander Gemingnant, Heidi Kettenring

Archer Geye

Archer Geye, Alexander Gemignant

William Daly

Lucy Godinez

Lucy Godinez, Jonah D. Wilson

William Daly, Alexander Gemignani



